Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $195.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.58), with a volume of 15119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.58).

Harworth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.89. The stock has a market cap of £621.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harworth Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 11,245 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £20,016.10 ($26,802.49). Insiders have purchased 11,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.