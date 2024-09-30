Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Grows By 23.8%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 31.3 %

CNRFF stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

