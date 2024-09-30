Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Rises By 24.6%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.57 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.83.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

