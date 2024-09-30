JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,044.00

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,044 ($13.98) and last traded at GBX 1,044 ($13.98), with a volume of 22490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,030 ($13.79).

JPMorgan Indian Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 42.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £718.57 million, a PE ratio of 668.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,019.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 977.17.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

