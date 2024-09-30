American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 88.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 54,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCUT opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 million, a P/E ratio of -23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

