American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,983,000 after buying an additional 1,219,301 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $30,128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 417,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.85.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

