Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.5% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 468,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,157,000 after buying an additional 65,721 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 97,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $227.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

