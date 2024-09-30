Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,866 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $154,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,500,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $31,527,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,744,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 340,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 53,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Trading Up 0.1 %
Apple stock opened at $227.79 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.38.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Melius Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
