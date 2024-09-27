BitShares (BTS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31,726.68

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $31,726.68 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

