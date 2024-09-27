Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Hits $37.89 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $37.89 million and approximately $716,277.92 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000755 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,452,105 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

