PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0012 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $1.12 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011315 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000074 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.