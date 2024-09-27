Jito Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $281.80 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Jito has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00003738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market cap of $281.80 million and approximately $74.29 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jito alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00260684 BTC.

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,955,075.6 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.44693486 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $59,629,461.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.