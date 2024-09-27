Flare Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $759.49 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 27th. Flare has a market capitalization of $759.49 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flare has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00260684 BTC.

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,562,330,084 coins and its circulating supply is 48,456,579,080 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,562,330,498.7644 with 48,456,579,080.18396 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01571177 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $8,418,238.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

