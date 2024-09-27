Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.12.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $171.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $176.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $6,824,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,150,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $6,824,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,150,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,516,866 shares of company stock valued at $357,094,934 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $37,728,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,767,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,686,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Carvana by 34.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

