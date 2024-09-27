Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EHC opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Encompass Health has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $97.56.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.