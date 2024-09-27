Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 0.2 %

AINC stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

