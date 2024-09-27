VerusCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,885.42 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $267.56 million and $33,885.42 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 89.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.46 or 0.00005274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00260684 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,385,645 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,384,546.9122975. The last known price of VerusCoin is 3.4117871 USD and is up 8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $30,944.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.