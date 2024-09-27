Tether Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $129.13 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $129.13 million and $4.71 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $2,665.17 or 0.04065449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00260684 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is gold.tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (XAUT) is a digital token representing ownership of one troy fine ounce of physical gold on a specific gold bar. It is a stablecoin tied to the value of gold, created by Tether, the company behind USDT. Tether aims to facilitate the use of fiat currencies digitally by creating tokens pegged to different assets. Tether Gold provides the stability of gold and the flexibility of cryptocurrency, allowing users to own gold without storage costs or handling inconveniences. XAUT can be used as a stable value store, means of transaction, and proof of digital gold ownership. It can be transferred to any on-chain address and diversifies a digital asset portfolio. Tether Gold is a project of Tether Ltd., founded by Reeve Collins, Craig Sellars, and Brock Pierce, part of the Tether Holdings Limited group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

