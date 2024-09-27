XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Update

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

XChange TEC.INC Trading Up 5.0 %

XChange TEC.INC stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. XChange TEC.INC has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

XChange TEC.INC Company Profile

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

