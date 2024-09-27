WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCBR. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter worth $226,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter worth $288,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 52.6% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at $406,000.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WCBR opened at $25.35 on Friday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $107.74 million, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

