WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the August 31st total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WiSA Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISA Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $1.87 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 964.80% and a negative net margin of 2,930.80%.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

