Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,200 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the August 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Expion360 Trading Down 23.3 %

NASDAQ XPON opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Expion360 has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 176.38% and a negative net margin of 168.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. Analysts expect that Expion360 will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.