Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.10. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XLO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Xilio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

