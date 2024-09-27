Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLOGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.10. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLOFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Xilio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.