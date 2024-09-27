Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.64.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
