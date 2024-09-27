WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHFCL opened at $25.60 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

