Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLRD opened at $20.75 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.