US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Up 82.5% in September

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of XBIL stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $50.30.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
