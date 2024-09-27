US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Up 82.5% in September

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBIL stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

