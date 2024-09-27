Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.43.

DIS stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a PE ratio of 103.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

