HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after buying an additional 427,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,722 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,915 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

