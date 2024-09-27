Bitdeer Technologies Group’s (BTDR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

BTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

BTDR opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $895.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

