Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 671,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
WKSP stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Worksport has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.75.
Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 84.45% and a negative net margin of 410.82%.
Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.
