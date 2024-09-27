Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on META. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $591.23.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $567.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.02. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $577.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total transaction of $8,402,442.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,769,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.93, for a total value of $5,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,314,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total transaction of $8,402,442.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,280 shares in the company, valued at $102,769,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,358 shares of company stock valued at $179,431,101. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,695,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,229 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,733,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $595,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

