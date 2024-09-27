Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micron Technology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.23.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.64. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.38, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

