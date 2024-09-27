Verint Systems’ (VRNT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,983.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,983.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,601,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 2,518.2% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 85,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

