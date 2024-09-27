Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.23.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of -77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after buying an additional 1,400,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,086,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,580,000 after acquiring an additional 519,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.