Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ (KTOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,350.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,072. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.