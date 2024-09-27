Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $250.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.23.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of -77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.