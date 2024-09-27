Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MU. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.23.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,876 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

