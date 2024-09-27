Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,674.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 173,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,662,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

