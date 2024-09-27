Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Barrington Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Concentrix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.25.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,674.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,738,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,095,000 after acquiring an additional 720,616 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,707,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

