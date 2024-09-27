Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) price objective on the stock.
Kodal Minerals Price Performance
Kodal Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Thursday. Kodal Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.77 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 142.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.50.
About Kodal Minerals
