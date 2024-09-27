Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) price objective on the stock.

Kodal Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Thursday. Kodal Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.77 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 142.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.50.

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

