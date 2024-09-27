Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 301 ($4.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,350.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.49. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.28).

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

