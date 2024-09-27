iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a report on Monday, June 10th.
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
