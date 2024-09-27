iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of LON:IOM opened at GBX 110.26 ($1.48) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.03. iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 106.52 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 166.20 ($2.23). The firm has a market cap of £123.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 0.58.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

