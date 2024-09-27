Life Science REIT’s (LABS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Life Science REIT
Life Science REIT Trading Up 5.0 %
Life Science REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Life Science REIT’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Life Science REIT
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Life Science REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Science REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.