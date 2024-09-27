Life Science REIT’s (LABS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of LON:LABS opened at GBX 35.91 ($0.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.09. Life Science REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.20 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £125.69 million, a PE ratio of -555.40 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Life Science REIT’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

