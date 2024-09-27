C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $107.54 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $109.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $6,665,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

