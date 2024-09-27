Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($3.08) price target on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

ADT1 stock opened at GBX 189.20 ($2.53) on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.20 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.39). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £613.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,710.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adriatic Metals

In other news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson bought 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £24,815.16 ($33,228.66). 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.