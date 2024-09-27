JTC (LON:JTC) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.41) to GBX 1,400 ($18.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
