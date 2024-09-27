SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGRO. UBS Group cut SEGRO to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.99) to GBX 985 ($13.19) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.72) to GBX 930 ($12.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 986.50 ($13.21).

SEGRO Price Performance

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

SGRO stock opened at GBX 879.40 ($11.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,165.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 892.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 891.23. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 675 ($9.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 949 ($12.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13,333.33%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

