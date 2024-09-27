Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on the stock.

Zephyr Energy Stock Performance

Zephyr Energy stock opened at GBX 3.68 ($0.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75. Zephyr Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.91 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

About Zephyr Energy

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

