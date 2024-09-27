Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on the stock.
Zephyr Energy Stock Performance
Zephyr Energy stock opened at GBX 3.68 ($0.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75. Zephyr Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.91 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6 ($0.08).
About Zephyr Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zephyr Energy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.