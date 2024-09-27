Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Down 11.5 %

FAR stock opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of £23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.50 and a beta of 0.79. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

